Japanese Woman Speaks Fluent Kannada in Bengaluru, Leaves Crowd Amazed | Watch Viral Video

Bengaluru: A Japanese content creator has gone viral on social media after a heart-warming video showed her speaking Kannada fluently on stage at an anime event in Bengaluru. The woman, identified as Mayo on social media, impressed the local crowd by greeting them in their language and interacting playfully with them, earning loud cheers from the crowd and widespread praise online.

In the now-viral video, Mayo is seen addressing the crowd by opening her speech with “Namaskara Bengaluru.” Her greeting was met with loud cheers from the audience. She then continued to ask a few simple questions in Kannada, including how the audience was doing and what food they loved the most. The crowd responded together with “masala dosa,” evoking laughter and excitement in the venue.

She further encouraged participation by asking attendees how to say “thank you” in Kannada. After hearing their reply, Mayo repeated the phrase herself, which earned her another round of applause for her clear pronunciation and willingness to try the local language. Saying that the still needed more practice in Kannada, Mayo switched to Hindi and said that she enjoyed being a part of the event.

Mayo later uploaded the clip on Instagram, with a caption, reading, “Hindi speaking Japani ladki tried speaking Kannada in Bengaluru. Today there was an Anime event…in Bengaluru. Thank you for inviting me and yes, dosa here was amazing.” The post spread quickly across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions.

Internet users were quick to appreciate her attempt to connect with the local audience. An Instagram user said, “Multi-talented girl.”

Many thanked her for visiting Bengaluru, while others praised her effort to speak Kannada and admired her multilingual skills.

