Phones Or Artifacts? 16 Yrs After Order, Nokia Phones Delivered At Libya Shop | WATCH Shopkeeper's Viral Reaction

Tripoli: In an age where people have forgotten the existence of button-based phones, a shopkeeper in Libya received a shipment of outdated Nokia phones that he had ordered way back in 2010.

Sixteen years ago, the shopkeeper of a mobile store in Tripoli had placed a routine wholesale order for keypad Nokia phones, that were in rage during the time. However, the civil war in Libya that erupted in 2011 disrupted the supply chains and the phones got stuck in warehouses for more than a decade. Notably, the seller of the phones was also located in Tripoli, just few kilometres away from the receiver.

A video of the shopkeeper opening boxes filled with outdated keypad Nokia phones has gone viral on social media. The video showed the trader and his friends cracking up as they unboxed the consignment, laughing at the unbelievable incident. Upon opening the boxes, he joked, "Are these phones or artifacts?"

Surrounded with the phones, that were once high in demand, the shopkeeper was seen laughing at the old technology as he mimicked talking and using the camera of the historical devices.

The video has garnered hilarious reactions on social media. At the same time, it has highlighted how lives of common people are affected due to wars.

A social media user said, "War is a great setback for residents." Another said the phones are "absolutely valuable" in the present geopolitical scenario since they have no tracker. An X user said, "These are cool stuffs, I want them." Another comment read, "Oops !!! It seems the vendor needs to sell these as "Old Yet Limited Edition" to Senior Individuals."

A netizen quipped, “Apparently, Nokia are indestructible AND keep their commitments.” Another set of people on social media expressed curiosity to know the shipment company that held the order for so long. A person said, "Shoutout to the company that held them that long ."