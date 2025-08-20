'Jo Wada Kiya...’: Video Shows Man Entering Restricted Shah Jahan-Mumtaz Grave Inside Taj Mahal

Updated 20 August 2025 at 18:42 IST
Agra: A viral video from the Taj Mahal has left the internet both shocked and intrigued after a man was seen entering the restricted underground chamber where Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal were laid to rest. The clip, which shows the background music of the classic Bollywood song “Jo Wada Kiya Nibhana Padega” from the film Taj Mahal (1963), has already garnered over 10 million views online on Instagram.
The chamber shown in the Viral video remains off-limits to the general public to protect and preserve the monument, and tourists are usually only allowed to view the replicas on the main floor, while the original graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz lie below. This area is closed to the general public to safeguard the location.
One user wrote," I visited Tajmahal around 1994-1995, and this area was open to the public at that time, and we have seen this too.
Another sarcastically commented," Kya laga tha neeche Shah Jahan aur Mumtaz Mahal Aami Je Tomar pe dance kar rhe honge? "
Meanwhile, one said," Even people just simply can't appreciate their own country's monuments. Can't you just keep the fact and appreciate? It's ours now."
The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, stands as a timeless symbol of love and unmatched architectural beauty. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it attracts millions of visitors every year who admire its history and cultural significance. While viral videos often bring attention to such landmarks, it is equally important to remember that monuments like the Taj Mahal deserve respect and preservation for future generations.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 18:14 IST