Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 20 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

Man's 'Aura Farming' Video In Mumbai Floods Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral video showing a man humorously dancing and then falling into a flooded street in Mumbai has become a symbol of the city's monsoon challenges.

Reported by: Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Mumbai Rains: Man Turns A Flooded Road into Reel Performance, Goes Viral
Mumbai Rains: Man Turns A Flooded Road into Reel Performance, Goes Viral | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Mumbai/Viral Video: This chaotic reality is captured in a recent viral video that shows a man attempting to cross a flooded street by dancing and making hilarious dance moves while casually swaying on a small ledge before hilariously and dangerously falling into the dark flooded water below. Even though the video is hilarious, it reminds us of the city's yearly struggle with constant rain.

Mumbai is under a "red alert," with severe flooding causing the city to come to a complete stop. Widespread waterlogging has turned roads into rivers, disrupting daily life and requiring NDRF and SDRF emergency measures.

Despite significant investments in better drainage systems, low-lying areas and critical infrastructure sites are buried for hours, highlighting a persistent issue with flood control. The city's topography, an outdated drainage system, the fact that it was built on reclaimed land, and the fact that urbanization has destroyed mangroves and wetlands, which act as natural flood barriers, all contribute to the problem.

Man's 'Aura Farming' Video In Mumbai Floods Goes Viral

The video's social media success also demonstrates a unique cultural response to adversity. People are more likely to discover and spread dark humor than pure sadness. The difficulties of everyday living, such as overflowing rivers and drowned cars, are frequently the focus of memes and jokes during Mumbai's rainy season. 

Internet Reacts:

The comment section has gone hilarious over the video, check what people have to say about this:

Also Read: It Ends With Us Actor Justin Baldoni Calls Isabela Ferrer's 'Harassment' Allegations ‘An Inapproporate Attack’

Published By : Rishi Shukla

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 16:36 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source