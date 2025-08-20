Man's 'Aura Farming' Video In Mumbai Floods Goes Viral | WATCH

Mumbai/Viral Video: This chaotic reality is captured in a recent viral video that shows a man attempting to cross a flooded street by dancing and making hilarious dance moves while casually swaying on a small ledge before hilariously and dangerously falling into the dark flooded water below. Even though the video is hilarious, it reminds us of the city's yearly struggle with constant rain.

Mumbai is under a "red alert," with severe flooding causing the city to come to a complete stop. Widespread waterlogging has turned roads into rivers, disrupting daily life and requiring NDRF and SDRF emergency measures.

Despite significant investments in better drainage systems, low-lying areas and critical infrastructure sites are buried for hours, highlighting a persistent issue with flood control. The city's topography, an outdated drainage system, the fact that it was built on reclaimed land, and the fact that urbanization has destroyed mangroves and wetlands, which act as natural flood barriers, all contribute to the problem.

Man's 'Aura Farming' Video In Mumbai Floods Goes Viral

The video's social media success also demonstrates a unique cultural response to adversity. People are more likely to discover and spread dark humor than pure sadness. The difficulties of everyday living, such as overflowing rivers and drowned cars, are frequently the focus of memes and jokes during Mumbai's rainy season.

Internet Reacts: