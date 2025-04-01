Jos Buttler Hits Streets of Bengaluru for a Fun-Filled Auto-Rickshaw Ride Ahead of IPL Clash with RCB | See Pics

Viral News: England cricketer Jos Buttler, who is currently in India for his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Gujarat Titans, explored the streets of Bengaluru in an auto-rickshaw ahead of the exciting showdown with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The image he shared on the social media platform Instagram featured a shot from the auto’s rear view mirror, offering a glimpse of the city’s lively atmosphere.

Buttler's playful outing highlights his connection with fans and the local culture, especially as he prepares for competitive matches in the IPL.

Jos Buttler Takes Auto-Rickshaw Ride in Bengaluru | See Pics

(Jos Butler takes auto-rickshaw ride/Instagram-JosButler)

The clip, shared on his Instagram story, was posted just before Gujarat Titans' crucial IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

His mellow auto-rickshaw ride through the city streets has attracted considerable attention from fans on social media, with many praising the England star's genuine approach to immersing himself in the local culture.

Jos Buttler stepped down as captain after England's early elimination from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stages.