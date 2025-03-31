Hardik Pandya Led Mumbai Indians Get First Win Of IPL 2025, Thrash Defending Champs Kolkata Knight Riders By 8 Wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians faced off in their Indian Premier League match on 31st March 2025 which saw the defending champions KKR succumb to a crushing defeat against the Mumbai based franchise. The match was played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets as they successfully chased down the target of 117. The stars of the match were debutant Ashwani Kumar and batter Ryan Rickelton who took the game away from KKR.

Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 8 Wickets

Mumbai Indians got their first win of the 2025 IPL season as the Hardik Pandya led side ran through defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians had a tough start to their IPL season as they faced defeat in back to back matches. The third match of the season turned things around for MI as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians built the pressure on KKR from the very start as they got both of the KKR openers with just two runs on the board. The carnage carried on from there as Mumbai Indians were able to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders for a total of 116 runs on the board.

With no pressure during the chase and a small target, Mumbai reached 117 runs with ease as Ryan Rickelton got a half century in the process as he made 62 runs.

Debutant Ashwani Kumar Shines Against KKR

Ashwani Kumar made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders and it was a debut to remember as he took four wickets which included KKR's captain Ajinkya Rahane. Ashwani Kumar on his debut bowled impressive figures of 4/24 in the three overs that he bowled.

