‘Just a Tusker with a Tusked Friend’? Tourist Slammed for Pouring Beer Into Elephant’s Trunk | Viral Video

Viral: Animal cruelty is not always about visible violence, sometimes it hides behind actions that people wrongly pass off as “funny” or “entertaining.” In the age of social media, such acts are often filmed, shared, and even celebrated before sparking backlash. A recent example that has reignited global concern involves a tourist who attempted to pour beer down the trunk of a majestic elephant in Kenya.

The Safari Incident That Sparked Outrage

According to reports, the incident dates back to 2024, during a jungle safari at the Ol Jogi Conservancy in Laikipia, central Kenya. In the clip, a tourist is first seen sipping from a can of alcohol before tipping the remainder into the trunk of a bull elephant. He captioned one of the Instagram videos: “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.”

The post quickly triggered an outpouring of anger online, especially among Kenyans, and the man eventually deleted the video after facing widespread criticism. BBC later verified the authenticity of the footage, confirming the location and identifying the elephant featured in it.

Conservancy Reacts: “Unacceptable and Dangerous”

The Ol Jogi Conservancy, where the act took place, addressed the resurfaced footage in an official statement. They confirmed the elephant in the video is Bupa, one of their habituated elephants and a long-time conservation ambassador.

“Ol Jogi Conservancy is aware of a resurfacing video showing an individual feeding beer to one of our habituated elephants,” the statement read. “This behaviour is unacceptable, dangerous and completely against our values.”

The conservancy further assured the public that Bupa is healthy and in good condition, adding that the matter was internally resolved last year. Staff members emphasized their strict rules, noting: “We don’t even allow anybody to go near the elephants. This should never have happened.”

Who Is Bupa, The Elephant In The Video?

Bupa is not just any elephant. Known for his large frame and long tusks, though with damaged ivory, he is a familiar sight to visitors at Ol Jogi. His story traces back to 1989, when he was rescued as an eight-year-old from a mass elephant cull in Zimbabwe. Since then, he has lived under the conservancy’s care, symbolizing resilience and conservation awareness.

A Lesson Beyond One Viral Clip