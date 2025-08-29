Watch: ‘Thak-Thak Gang’ Distracts Driver for 5 Seconds, Steals iphone From Moving Car on Kurla Bridge

Mumbai: The notorious ‘Thak-Thak Gang’ has once again struck in Mumbai, this time in Kurla. A man from Navi Mumbai became the latest victim after his iPhone was stolen right from inside his car while driving across the SLR bridge. The entire incident was caught on the vehicle’s internal CCTV camera, exposing the gang’s clever tactics.

The video, now circulating on social media and shared by Mumbai TV, shows a young man approached the car as it slows down on the slope of the bridge. He knocked loudly on the driver’s side window, drawing the driver’s attention. As the driver rolls down the window to ask what happened, another person appears on the passenger side and starts banging on that door, creating confusion.

In that moment, one of the culprits snatches the iPhone from the seat and runs away. The gang vanished within seconds, before the driver can understand what just happened.

What the video:

Following the theft, the victim registered a complaint at Vinoba Bhave Police Station. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating the case using CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The ‘Thak-Thak Gang’ is known for similar crimes in cities like Delhi, Meerut, and Mumbai. They typically use distractions to loot valuables from cars, especially during slow-moving traffic or at signals.