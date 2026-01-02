Men Strip, Dance Atop Moving Car Roof On 'Dhurandhar' Song On New Year's Eve; Fined Rs 67,000 As Video Goes Viral | Noida

Noida: The Noida Police issued an e-challan of Rs 67,000 after a group of men were seen dancing atop a moving car on New Year's Eve. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed 'Dil Hai Sunehra' song from 'Dhurandhar' movie playing in the background as the men continued to create ruckus on a busy road, triggering a jam and alarming commuters.

The video started with two men dancing on the roof of the Maruti Alto, as other men sitting inside the car shook the vehicle violently. Soon the occupants of the car also climbed on the roof, swaying to loud music. Two men were also seen stripping off their shirts as they continued to disrupt traffic.

As per reports, the miscreants were in a drunk state.

After the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the incident and forwarded the matter to the Noida Traffic Police. Officials found multiple violations of traffic rules, including dangerous driving and obstruction of public roads. The men were booked under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

Following the investigation, Noida Traffic Police issued an e-challan of ₹67,000 against the vehicle involved. A copy of the challan was also shared by traffic authorities.

In a post on X, Noida Traffic Police said, “Taking cognizance of the said complaint, action has been taken to issue an e-challan (fine of ₹67,000/-) as per rules against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules.”

