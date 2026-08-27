'Juta Saaf Karwaungi', 'Jaan Se Maar Dungi': Internet Fumes Over Greater Noida Woman’s Atrocious Conduct in Fight With Guards

New Delhi: A video showing a woman allegedly abusing, threatening and attempting to assault security guards at a Greater Noida housing society has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The confrontation reportedly began after a food delivery executive was stopped at the society gate for verification.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Amrapali Centurion Park Terrace Homes in Greater Noida West, under the Bisrakh police station area. According to police, the woman had ordered food online and became angry after the delivery executive was stopped by security personnel at the entrance.

A video recorded during the confrontation shows the woman arguing with multiple guards at the society gate. She is allegedly heard hurling abuses and issuing threats while challenging the security personnel to call the police.

At one point, the woman appears to move towards a guard who is seated on a chair and allegedly attempts to kick him. She is also seen allegedly striking another guard with her hand.

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One of the most widely discussed moments in the video is when she allegedly tells a guard, “Teri koi aukaat nahi hai mere aage, joota saaf karwaungi tujhse” — roughly translating to, “You are nothing compared to me, I will make you clean my shoes.”

She is also heard saying “Bula kisko bulaega?” while challenging the guards to call the police. The footage reportedly contains further threats of violence as well as remarks targeting the guards' financial status.

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The video also alleged that caste-related slurs were used during the confrontation. However, the exact circumstances of the altercation and the reason the delivery executive was stopped are still being examined by the police.

Internet Fumes Over Woman’s Conduct

The viral video has triggered a wave of anger on social media, with users condemning the woman’s alleged behaviour as arrogant, abusive and deeply disrespectful towards the security guards. The criticism intensified over her alleged casteist remarks and repeated references to the guards’ financial status.

One user called out the perceived privilege behind the confrontation, writing that the “sad part” was that people with money and connections may escape consequences because they lack a sense of accountability.

Another user reacted sarcastically, “True women empowerment,” mocking the conduct shown in the viral footage.

The reaction was even sharper from users who focused on the alleged casteist slurs. Many questioned how someone could speak to security personnel in such a degrading manner over what reportedly began as a dispute about a food delivery executive being stopped at the society gate.

Several users criticised what they described as “classist” and “entitled” behaviour, arguing that working as a security guard should never make someone a target for humiliation or abuse.

Another post reacting to the footage questioned the apparent sense of entitlement displayed during the confrontation, while several users praised the guards for remaining restrained despite the alleged provocation.

A separate reaction sarcastically referred to the episode as “Next level nari shakti”, while criticising the alleged remarks about the guards’ economic status.

The incident has once again ignited an online debate over the treatment of security guards and other frontline service workers in residential societies, particularly when disputes arise over access, deliveries and society rules.

Others questioned the apparent confidence with which the woman allegedly challenged the guards to call the police, saying the episode reflected a disturbing belief that social or financial status can place someone above accountability.



The most widespread sentiment online has been that no argument over a delivery entry can justify threats, physical aggression or allegedly casteist and derogatory language

Police Probe Underway

The Bisrakh police have taken cognisance of the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Police said the delivery executive had been stopped at the society gate and that the woman subsequently created a commotion over the issue.

Authorities are also examining the footage and other available evidence before deciding on further action. Police have said that peace has been restored at the society.