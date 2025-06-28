Man Attends Gujarat High Court Hearing from Toilet During Zoom Call; Video Sparks Outrage Online

A shocking incident during a virtual hearing of the Gujarat High Court has gone viral, after a man appeared on screen from inside a bathroom while the court was in session.

The video, which has spread quickly on social media, shows the individual—identified in the Zoom call as “Samad Battery” joining the proceedings while sitting on a toilet. The hearing took place on June 20, before Justice Nirzar S Desai.

At first, the man was seen only from the neck up, with Bluetooth earphones around his neck. However, the camera soon shifted to reveal that he was seated on a toilet seat. The video further shows him using toilet paper and setting his phone down on the floor while cleaning himself.

Shortly after, he left the bathroom and reappeared on camera from what appeared to be another room.

According to a report by legal news platform Bar and Bench, the man was the original complainant in a criminal case related to a cheque bounce, and was appearing as a respondent in a plea seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR). The court eventually quashed the FIR after both parties confirmed they had reached an amicable settlement.

Despite the case being resolved, the man's conduct during the hearing has sparked strong criticism online. Many social media users expressed outrage at the lack of courtroom etiquette, even during virtual proceedings. Others reacted with disbelief or dark humour, calling the situation embarrassing and inappropriate.