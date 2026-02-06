Kachra Delivery: Woman Books Rapido Porter To Dump Garbage | VIRAL VIDEO

Lucknow: A video showing a woman allegedly using Rapido Porter, a goods transport service, to dispose of household garbage has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate over the misuse of gig services and the dignity of delivery workers.

The viral clip, recorded by the Rapido Porter rider himself, showed the woman handing over a sealed cardboard box to the porter after booking the service. During the pickup, the man was seen asking, “Is the payment done?”, to which the woman replied, “Yes, I have paid online.”

The rider said to his viewers, “The location is not too far. It's just 700 metres away. Let's drop the parcel at the location.” However, when he reached the drop location, he found no one there to receive the package. A heap of garbage was seen at the drop location. Confused, the rider contacted the woman and asked to whom he had to deliver the parcel. To this, the woman replied, “Brother, you don't have to give the parcel to anyone. Just throw it there. It’s garbage.” Upon opening the box, the rider discovered it contained trash.

Visibly surprised, the delivery executive laughed and remarking that porter services are now being used to dispose off garbage. He disposed off the waste at the designated spot and ended the video, exclaiming, “This is our Viksit Bharat!”

The incident is believed to have occurred in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

While some social media users found the act humorous and described it as “jugaad”, others criticised the woman, calling the act disrespectful and unethical. Several argued that garbage disposal is a civic responsibility and should not be outsourced to gig workers without their consent.

An X user said, "Funny on the surface, but a bit uncomfortable underneath. Using a porter like a disposable tool to dump trash crosses basic courtesy. Convenience shouldn’t come at the cost of dignity, especially for people just trying to earn an honest living."

Another said, “Haha this is pure Indian jugaad at its best! Now people use their porters even for garbage bags! Smart saving, but poor delivery guy carrying trash for just ₹30-50 per trip.”