Wife Sues Man For Not Buying Her Body Lotion In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A strange case of domestic dispute was recently presented before the Karnataka High Court after a woman filed a case against her husband for failing to purchase body lotion for her in Bengaluru.

It is to be noted that the couple have been married for several years. The woman, in her petition, claimed that this was not the first instance when her husband had ignored her needs. She further alleged that her husband's repeated ignorance to her needs amounted to mental harassment. The couple reportedly got into an argument over this, prompting the woman to file a case over domestic disharmony.

What Did The Husband Say?

The accused man pleaded with the court to dismiss his wife's petition. He defended himself by saying that he did not deliberately ignore her needs and his actions were a cause of work-related stress. He also stated that the matter did not require the court's intervention and could be solved at home.

The court noted that the matter required further examination and adjourned the hearing of the case for a later hearing.

Husband Sued For Being Bald?

In another case, a woman from Noida filed a case earlier this year after discovering that her husband was bald. She claimed that before marriage, her in-laws had promised that the man had thick hair. She added that she was also mislead about the man's education and financial status. Further, she claimed that he was involved in a drugs smuggling case. As per reports, the man threatened her when she tried to expose him to the police.

The case was filed under sections relating to cruelty by husband/relatives and breach of trust, among other charges.