Kangaroo Caddies? Troop Crashes Golf Game In Adorable Surprise Visit | Watch

Viral Video: What would you do if a court of Kangaroos came to your golf game to court you with their charm? Well, this is what seemed to have happened in a viral video that has taken the internet by storm.

The viral clip captured the cute exchange between confused humans and an even more baffled troop of kangaroos that stormed into a golf course.

Hopped And Left

The troop of marsupials came hopping on the golf course while a woman was playing golf, and another person was capturing the moment on camera.

Luckily, the man recording the moment hit the record button on time and documented a heartwarming video for the internet. The viral video has garnered over 6.7k likes.

Though the video did not specify the location of this cute occurrence, presumably, the golf course could be somewhere in Australia, as instances similar to this one are pretty common in the region.

As soon as the troop entered the premises, the woman felt confused but smiled wide at the charming presence of all the sizes of Kangaroos, who came to the golf course to be her audience. The kangaroos adorably took turns to stop and stare at the lady.

Meanwhile, the lady kept looking back at the camera saying "What's going on," while also not taking her eyes off nature's lovely spectacle for long.

The troop, not willing to disturb the lady for too long, left soon enough as the lady bid farewell saying, "Bye...see ya..."

Kangaroos Joined A Round Of Golf?

While most of the netizens fell in love with the adorable kangaroos just hopping around and staring, some also shared their personal experiences. "I remember playing golf in Oz many years ago when Kangaroos joined me on my round," read one of the comments under the post.