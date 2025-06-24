Toothbrush Found in Man’s Intestines- 52 Years After He Swallowed It

New Delhi: At 64, most people are thinking about retirement, but Mr. Yang from China was dealing with something a lot more bizarre: a toothbrush that had been sitting quietly inside his body for more than five decades.

The strange medical case came to light after Yang, a resident of Anhui province in eastern China, began feeling something odd in his stomach. It wasn’t painful, but it was enough to make him visit the hospital. What doctors discovered left everyone stunned, a 17-centimetre toothbrush lodged in his small intestine.

Yang then shared a story that sounded almost unbelievable. At the age of 12, he accidentally swallowed the toothbrush. Afraid of getting scolded, he kept it a secret from his parents. "I thought it would dissolve or pass on its own," he said.

To his surprise, it caused him no real trouble for 52 years, until now.

Doctors at the hospital examined his digestive system and found the toothbrush stuck deep inside his intestines. Using endoscopic surgery, a team of experts carefully removed it in a procedure that lasted 80 minutes.

The hospital confirmed it was one of the longest foreign objects they’ve removed from a patient’s body in the past three years.