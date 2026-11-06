Kolkata Youth Blindfolded, Doused With Petrol And Set Ablaze Over Social Media Reel; 3 Arrested

New Delhi: A shocking incident has emerged from Kolkata, where an 18-year-old youth was allegedly blindfolded, assaulted, doused with petrol and set on fire by a group of people who reportedly filmed the attack to create a social media reel. Police have arrested three adults and apprehended two minors in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on October 27 in the Garfa area of southern Kolkata, near the Lenin Nagar pond in Haltu. According to police, the victim was returning home from work when a group of youths intercepted him and took him near the pond.

The accused allegedly made him sit on a cement bench, blindfolded him and forced a helmet onto his head under the pretext of playing a game. They subsequently began assaulting him and repeatedly slapped him when he failed to identify the people attacking him.

When the victim became uncomfortable and attempted to remove the helmet, the accused allegedly tried to force him to drink petrol taken from a scooter's storage compartment. After he resisted, the group poured petrol over his body and threw a lit matchstick at him, setting his clothes on fire.

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The victim managed to escape by running away and removing his burning clothes. Local residents rushed to his assistance, informed his family and helped him reach a hospital. He sustained burn injuries to his chest and abdomen and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition was reported to be stable.

Police Suspect Attack Was Filmed For Social Media Reel

During the investigation, police suspected that the accused had recorded the assault with the intention of creating a social media reel and uploading it online to attract viewers.

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According to report, investigators learnt during questioning that the accused regularly made videos and uploaded reels on social media platforms. They allegedly recorded the entire assault on a mobile phone.

A video purportedly showing the incident subsequently circulated on social media. The footage shows one of the accused taking a bottle of petrol from a scooter's storage compartment and pouring it over the blindfolded victim. Another person is seen throwing a matchbox towards an accomplice, who lights a matchstick and throws it at the youth.

The victim can be seen running while his clothes are on fire before managing to remove them.

Police are examining the footage and questioning the arrested individuals to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the attack.

Rs 500 Loan Dispute Also Under Investigation

While police suspect that the assault was filmed for a social media reel, the victim and his family have alleged that the attack was linked to an old financial dispute.

According to the family, the youth had borrowed Rs 500 from one of the accused around six months ago. They claimed that he had already repaid the amount but was nevertheless targeted over the dispute.

A police officer said investigators were looking into other possible motives behind the assault as well.

"We suspect that the accused recorded the assault for a social media reel. However, our officers are also probing other possible motives behind the attack," a police officer said.

Three Adults Arrested, Two Minors Apprehended

Following a written complaint lodged by the victim's family at Garfa Police Station, Kolkata Police initiated an investigation into the incident.

Three adults, including the prime accused identified as Arghya Saha, have been arrested, while two minors have also been apprehended in connection with the case.

Police are continuing to question the accused and examine the purported video recording to establish their individual roles and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attack.