Viral Video: Korean Woman’s Wholesome Reaction To Unboxing RCB Jersey Melts Hearts Online | WATCH

In a heartwarming video on the global reach of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a South Korean woman unboxing a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey has gone viral, proving that the "Red and Gold" fever knows no borders.

The video, which began circulating on April 11, 2026, has already garnered millions of views across Instagram and X, with fans calling it the "most wholesome content of the season."

The Spirit in Korea

The viral clip was shared by a South Korean content creator named Michelle, who has previously expressed her growing fascination with Indian culture and cricket.

In the video, Michelle is seen carefully opening a courier package sent all the way from India. As she reveals the iconic red jersey featuring the bold RCB crest, her face lights up with pure joy.

Advertisement

As she holds the jersey against herself, she struggles to contain her excitement, letting out a series of high-pitched gasps and "daebak" (a Korean expression for 'awesome').

She even attempts to say the team's famous slogan, "Ee Sala Cup Namde" (This year the cup is ours), with a charming accent that has particularly endeared her to the Bengaluru faithful.

Advertisement

Social Media Reacts

Within hours, the comment sections were flooded with thousands of messages from Indian fans welcoming her to the fandom.

"Cricket is not just a sport in India, it’s an emotion. To see someone thousands of miles away in Korea feel that same spark just by seeing the jersey is beautiful," wrote one user.

Another commented, "The RCB fan base is now officially intercontinental. Even the K-drama world can’t resist Virat Kohli’s team!"

A third user wrote, “I really liked the fact that India loves Korea and Korea loves India.”

“Wowwwwwwww, it's really very happy to hear that you are an RCB fan from another country,” said a fourth user.

A fifth user, “The jersey is quite good. Happy to see your love for India.”

“RCB is not just a franchise, RCB is our emotions,” said a sixth user.

Global Love

The timing of the video coincides with a week in IPL 2026, following RCB's recent clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

This "adorable" unboxing isn't just a win for the internet; it’s a win for the IPL’s mission to take cricket to non-traditional markets.