Reel Craze: 'Foolish' Father Makes Little Girl Jump Off Roof For Insta Video

A shocking video of a man making his daughter jump off the roof of a house is going viral on social media, triggering widespread concerns over how far people are willing to go to make their Instagram reels stand out.

The terrifying video shows the man standing on the ground floor as the little girl stood on the railing of the first floor in an extremely dangerous scenario.

The man was see opening his arms, signalling his daughter to jump off the roof. The child was seen jumping into a free fall.

The man stood on a thin little mattress, which was seemingly supposed to act as a cushion against the fall.

The father caught the child just as half of her legs brushed against the mattress.

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The video led to an outrage on social media, with a netizen commenting, "For a reel, he made his own child jump off the roof…Such a foolish father should be sent to jail immediately." Another said, "For the ignorant and shameless, social media is a means to earn money and fame."

Several people have raised calls to get the man arrested.

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This comes days after a viral video showed a woman putting a sleeping baby inside the dicky of her scooty before riding off without a helmet in Madhya Pradesh. People slammed the woman for her actions, with one saying, "People are doing anything to make the video go viral."

Another quipped, “Reel banane ka nasha babu bhaiya.”