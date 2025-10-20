Kukur Tihar: Nepal honours dogs with garlands, feasts, and VIP treatment in unique festival

Nepal on Monday celebrated the second day of Tihar, commonly known as "Kukur Tihar", the festival of dogs , giving them VIP treatment.

Dogs, regarded as the guardians and messengers of Yama, the god of death, were offered garlands, treats, and worshipped with vermilion powder and flowers.

At the Canine Division of the Nepal Police, service dogs were paraded and showcased their skills in finding clues and evidence to solve criminal cases. The dogs were honoured with garlands, treats, flowers, and vermilion powder.

These service dogs have played a crucial role in rescuing people buried under rubble and assisting during VVIP visits from foreign nations. Honouring their contribution, the canine office also conferred medals on dogs that performed best in their fields, solving crime mysteries, gathering evidence, aiding search and rescue operations, and tracking narcotics traders.

"Helps capture culprits on the loose, it's the dog who helps in the process. Sniffs out those using narcotics, it's the dog who identifies them. Protects houses and offices, chases those who loot or steal from these places," Mahesh Bhul, an officer at the Canine Division of Nepal Police, recited in a poem about dogs.

The Canine Division of Nepal Police has been organising this annual ceremony to honour the dogs for their service and contribution. Among dozens of dogs in the division, which also serves as a training school, one dog was conferred the title of "Dog of the Year" based on its role in solving cases.

The dog training school has imported dogs from abroad and also bred and trained some locally for investigation work.

"Today is Kukur Tihar, and it is one of the most joyous festivals in Kathmandu, where we celebrate dogs for their loyalty and friendship. I think all countries across the world should learn from Nepal to respect dogs and love them for who they are, regardless of where they belong," Sneha Shrestha, a resident of Kathmandu, told ANI.

The Rigveda, one of the Vedas in Hinduism, mentions Samara, the mother of dogs , who assisted Indra, the ruler of heaven, in retrieving stolen cattle. There are many stories and legends behind this celebration that highlight the bond between humans and dogs.

It is also believed that a dog accompanied Dharmaraj Yudhisthir on his journey to heaven in the mythological epic Mahabharata, symbolising loyalty and righteousness. The tale of Yudhisthir's refusal to enter heaven without his devoted dog represents the concept of Dharma the path of righteousness.