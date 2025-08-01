Labeled 'Stupid', Now Many Dream Of This Indian Couple's 'Zero Cost Of Living' Home | VIDEO

We Were Labeled 'Stupid', Now Many Dream Of This Indian Couple's 'Zero Cost Of Living' Home | Image: Instagram

Have you ever heard of a home with "zero cost of living"? If you haven't already, there is such a house.

A couple named Sangeeth and Kavya constructed this "zero cost of living" home, which has been trending on social media.

The Couple has gained widespread attention for creating a completely self-sufficient home with "zero cost of living."

Their eco-friendly lifestyle, which includes producing their own food and using biogas to manage trash, has won them praise from the internet.

Many others on the internet have expressed a wish to live similarly after being fascinated by the sustainable ways they have employed to accomplish this living.

The pair shared a video of their entire trip on Instagram under the handle @lifeonroads_, demonstrating how the house works with "zero cost of living."

Kavya describes how they live in a house that requires no upkeep in the video.

We are a couple who were called stupid for investing 60% of our savings to build a home which most people would find messy," she says at the outset.

The interesting thing is that the expense of living in our tiny house is now $0. She goes on to describe the various mechanisms they have put in place to completely self-sufficiency in their home.

In addition to growing their own rice for everyday consumption, the couple also raises fish and vegetables in a pond and kitchen garden.

They raise their own chickens, cows, and hens and rely on their milk and fresh eggs for protein.

Their house is outfitted with a wet waste processing system and a biogas plant to manage garbage and save electricity.

They also produce mushrooms in one room and harvest their own honey, which contributes to their resourceful and ecological way of life.

If you find these topics fascinating in today's environment, you're most likely one of the very few people presently pursuing a sustainable retirement plan.

"More than the money, the thought is always to wake up in a home where you never feel stressed or irritated," said the caption for the video posted on Instagram.

She said, “You undoubtedly have times when you sit down and discuss small dreams with your loved ones, don't you? It's just like that: cultivating our own food, interacting with the environment, and disposing of our trash in a way that makes sense”.

She also quoted, “Although it's not entirely sustainable, it's still a good idea to try”.

She stated, “Our little dream is to construct a tiny tree house once the rain stops! It would be wonderful if you could join us and keep us company”.