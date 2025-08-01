Rahul Gandhi Claims ECI Indulging In 'Vote Theft', Says Has An 'Atom Bomb'; Accuses Officials Of 'Treason'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being directly involved in the large-scale voter fraud and even claimed having "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged theft.

The Congress leader made these serious allegations against the ECI while speaking to reporters on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The motive behind the voter fraud was to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader alleged.

"Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I'm not saying this lightly, I'm speaking with 100% proof. And when we release it (proof), the entire country will come to know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They're doing it for the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said that the findings of an investigation by the Congress amount to nothing short of an "atom bomb," with implications severe enough to shake the very foundations of the ECI.

"We had suspicion of voter theft, and we got into its granularity. Since the Election Commision was not helpful in the investigation, we did our own. It took six months and the things we found are an 'Atom Bomb' and when this atom bomb explodes you won't see Election Commission in the country," he added.

Gandhi even warned individuals within the Commission while alleging that the steps taken by the ECI are "no less than treason."

"Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India and this no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you," said the Lok Sabha LoP.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders and Members of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on Friday amid the continuing impasse between the ruling BJP and the Opposition bloc over the functioning of the House.