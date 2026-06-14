'Ladki Hu Mai, Fasa Dungi...': Female Post-Office Employee's Shocking Threat To Uttarakhand Villager Caught On Camera

Pithoragarh: A purported video of a female post-office employee engaging in a heated argument with villagers in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. In the middle of the confrontation, the employee appears to tell a male villager, "Ladki hu mai, fasa dungi (I am a woman, I can frame you)."

The video was shot in a post-office in Jara Jibli village, Pithoragarh district, by locals. It purportedly showed locals complaining about the delay in delivery of parcels containing Aadhar Cards at the designated addresses.

A villager was seen holding several Aadhar Cards in his hands and questioning, “Yaha par itne saare Aadhar Cards pade hai.” He further accused the employees of not speaking politely. A female and a male employee was captured in the video.

The female employee was heard questioning how could they take a “face video” of a woman: “Face video kyu le raha hai ek ladki ki?”

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The complainant and the employee then got into a heated exchange of words, with the man pointing a finger at her and asking her to speak politely.

The employee countered, questioning him why could he not call her “madam”: “Mona, Mona keh raha hai. Bua ki ladki lagti hu mai teri? Madam nahi keh sakta? (Am I your relative? Can't you refer to me as madam?”)

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