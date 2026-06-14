'Ridiculous! My Company Is Counting My Washroom Breaks': Gujarat Employee Laments, Netizens Say 'Resign'

Ahmedabad: An employee from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, took to Reddit to share frustration over their company being too controlling and counting their washroom breaks. The account sparked an outrage on social media, with several people around the country coming forth to share their own frustrating stories of workplace surveillance and intrusive monitoring.

The employee said that they have been in a “small company” in the revenue cycle management (RCM) sector for almost 10 months. They exclaimed that their company is monitoring their washroom breaks and told them one day that they went to the washroom for a aggregate time of 53 minutes. They employee was allegedly told that the company only allows an maximum 30 minutes of aggregate washroom break.

The employee further claimed that their company asked them to sit in the office for an extra 40 minutes just to “make up” for the extra time he spent in the washroom. Calling the situation “ridiculous”, the employee said, "I've taken the same number or breaks since 10 months and suddenly they have a problem now?”

The employee added, “I would also like to clarify that I absolutely leave my phone at desk while going to the washroom and it is literally 10 steps away so I do not waste much time also it does not affect my work at all. All my work is completed on time with no complaints. It is messing with my mind now.”

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"What should I do?? Pls help."

The employee's post went viral on social media, with several people asking them to resign from the company and look for a new job.