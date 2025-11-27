‘Ladki Ki Baraat’: Prayagraj Bride Breaks Tradition by Leading Her Own Baraat | WATCH

Viral Video: With the wedding season underway in India, a heartwarming video is widely circulating online showcasing a “ladki ki baraat” (a bride's procession), a sight few have only witnessed.

In the clip, the bride, named Tanu in Prayagraj, can be seen breaking the norm, culturally popular in northern and central India. Sitting in a beautifully decorated carriage, the bride can be seen dancing as she leads a two-kilometre-long procession. Everyone in the video can be seen enjoying the procession, dancing and cheering as they move ahead.

Watch the video here:

The celebration was filled with joy, and upon reaching her fiancé Rajat's home, she was warmly welcomed.

Netizens praised both families for sending what is unequivocally being deemed a powerful message of gender equality.

The idea came straight from Tanu’s father, Rajesh Jaiswal. As a father of five daughters, he always dreamed of celebrating their weddings with the same joy and honour usually reserved for sons. To seal the moment, the family even printed wedding cards titled “Ladki Ki Baraat.”