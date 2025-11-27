Updated 27 November 2025 at 17:27 IST
‘Ladki Ki Baraat’: Prayagraj Bride Breaks Tradition by Leading Her Own Baraat | WATCH
As wedding season returns in full swing, a bride named Tanu from Prayagraj broke tradition by confidently leading a two-kilometre-long ladki ki baraat in a decorated carriage.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Viral Video: With the wedding season underway in India, a heartwarming video is widely circulating online showcasing a “ladki ki baraat” (a bride's procession), a sight few have only witnessed.
In the clip, the bride, named Tanu in Prayagraj, can be seen breaking the norm, culturally popular in northern and central India. Sitting in a beautifully decorated carriage, the bride can be seen dancing as she leads a two-kilometre-long procession. Everyone in the video can be seen enjoying the procession, dancing and cheering as they move ahead.
Watch the video here:
The celebration was filled with joy, and upon reaching her fiancé Rajat's home, she was warmly welcomed.
Advertisement
Netizens praised both families for sending what is unequivocally being deemed a powerful message of gender equality.
The idea came straight from Tanu’s father, Rajesh Jaiswal. As a father of five daughters, he always dreamed of celebrating their weddings with the same joy and honour usually reserved for sons. To seal the moment, the family even printed wedding cards titled “Ladki Ki Baraat.”
Advertisement
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 17:27 IST