Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Sing ‘I Did It My Way’ at Lavish London Party, Video Sparks Reactions

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi and businessman Vijay Mallya were recently seen singing Frank Sinatra’s famous song “I Did It My Way” at a grand party hosted by Lalit Modi in London.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by Modi himself, quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions due to the ongoing legal issues both men face in India.

The celebration was reportedly attended by over 310 guests, including family and friends who travelled from various parts of the world.

Among them was former Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Chris Gayle, who shared a photo on his Instagram story with Modi and Mallya, writing, “We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening,” and tagging both.

Lalit Modi shared the video with a playful caption, “Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family... Thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special nights for me. Hope this video doesn’t break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that’s what I do best.”

Lalit Modi, once praised for launching and popularising the IPL, has been living in the United Kingdom since 2010. He left India after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and faces several serious allegations, including corruption, money laundering, and violations of foreign exchange laws.

Vijay Mallya, often known as the “King of Good Times,” is also facing legal action in India. He is accused of defaulting on loans worth ₹9,000 crore and is charged with fraud and money laundering. Mallya was arrested in London in 2017 based on India’s request for his extradition. He is currently out on bail while his case continues. Mallya has denied all charges and claims they are politically motivated.