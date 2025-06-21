Last Walk of the Legend: Ranthambore's Graceful Tigress, 'Arrowhead' Dies of Bone Cancer | Watch

Ranthambore: A heartbreaking video of the last moments of Ranthambore Tigress T-84 or 'Arrowhead,' has the internet emotional over her graceful last walk at the National Park before she succumbed to bone cancer on June 19, 2025.

Ones familiar with Tigress' legacy and legendary story, speak of her greatness, highlighting how she was not just another tigress but the pride of the national park, and now that her towering presence is missing, silence reigns over the national park.

The Final Walk of a Legend

The video was posted yesterday with a heartfelt caption that captured the essence of the tigress' legacy and journey. Thousands of nature lovers since then have shown their love and last respect for the Tigress in the comments. The video has garnered more than 3 lakh 60 thousand likes.

Breaking down in the comment section, the owner of the post wrote, "On the evening of June 17th, I witnessed what would likely be the last walk of the legendary tigress ‘Arrowhead’ at the banks of Padam Talab; a place she had ruled with grace and strength for many years."

She was feeble and on the verge of collapsing when this video was recorded. Her movements showed immense struggle and weariness. Just walking to a tree to rest seemed like an enormous task for the Tigress.

As detailed in the post, when the video was recorded on the evening of June 17, they knew it was a matter of one to two days till she lost her vigor to death, and unfortunately, the prediction was on point.

How Her Resilience Roared

The relationship between Sachin, the one who posted the video, and Arrowhead dates back to the days when she was a tiny cub. Reminiscing about those days, he wrote, "From those early days to watching her grow into a powerful tigress who claimed her mother’s territory, every chapter of her life was a testament to resilience."

From Arrowhead losing two of her litters, the number of young animals born to an animal at one time, to fending her now dominant daughter - Ridhi, Sachin glimpsed it all. "I watched her confront new males like T120, and raise a fourth litter" (she lost her first and third litter), he wrote further.

Netizens Pay Respect

The video compelled netizens to stop and think about wildlife and the legendary Tigress' journey. Users admitted that they had never seen such a video before, as only videos of her in her prime are often available. But, according to the internet, seeing the raw and real side of wildlife is also an experience.

