sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • ‘Lazy and Mediocre’: HR Team Fired After Manager’s CV Gets Auto-Rejected by System

Published 17:37 IST, September 29th 2024

‘Lazy and Mediocre’: HR Team Fired After Manager’s CV Gets Auto-Rejected by System

An HR team was fired after a manager's CV was auto-rejected due to flawed systems. He exposed the issue, revealing team's failure to find qualified candidates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
‘Lazy and Mediocre’: HR Team Fired After Manager’s CV Gets Auto-Rejected by System
‘Lazy and Mediocre’: HR Team Fired After Manager’s CV Gets Auto-Rejected by System | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:37 IST, September 29th 2024