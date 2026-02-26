Left to Rot? Elderly Doctor Abandoned by Family, Found in Same Clothes for Over a Year in Haryana's Karnal

New Delhi: A deeply unsettling video has emerged from Karnal, Haryana, showing the rescue of an elderly doctor who was found living in horrible condition, allegedly abandoned by his family for years.

The bedridden man was discovered alone in his home after neighbours reported a foul odour to a local NGO, prompting an immediate rescue operation.

According to reports, the doctor had not changed his clothes in over a year and was surviving in miserable conditions.

Watch:

While his son and daughter are settled in Australia and allegedly failed to check on him, no friends or relatives stepped forward to take responsibility either, leaving him to suffer in isolation.

Advertisement

The viral video captures the heartbreaking moment as he was carried out of his home, his face covered in dirt and hair severely tangled, too weak to stand as rescuers gently offer him water.

Advertisement

'Neighbours watching drama': Netizens React

The footage has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow, shining a light on the tragic neglect of the elderly, even by those closest to them.

One user said, 'In this video neighbours are standing on the rooftop & watching the drama. Couldn’t they help him?"

The second user wrote, 'Tears can't stop rolling down our face. Our law has failed us. Completely. Disrespect and negligence of parents HAS TO BE PUNISHABLE BY HARSHEST LAW, ESPECIALLY if the children are NRI. REVOKE their passport and status. In all this, where is the DM who should actually play a role?'

Another added, 'What about neighbours, neighbourhood, colony, mohalla, samaj, and those who were close to Doctor Sahab in the vicinity? Would someone like to comment on the deterioration that has set in our civic duties in living places, villages or towns? Seriously – can we get away by blaming children alone?'