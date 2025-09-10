'Lemon Ritual' Gone Wrong: New Thar Crashes From 1st Floor In Delhi Showroom, Video Viral

A 29-year-old woman's excitement over her new Mahindra Thar turned into a nightmare when she accidentally drove it off the first floor of a showroom in Delhi. The incident, which occurred during a traditional lemon-crushing ritual, was captured on video and has since gone viral. The woman mistook the accelerator for the brake, causing the car to crash through a glass wall and fall onto the street below.

The Video Shows:

Maani Pawar picked up her brand-new Thar, which costs Rs 27 lakh, at the Mahindra dealership in Nirman Vihar, Delhi, on Monday night. Before she drove the car out of the showroom, Ms. Pawar decided to carry out a traditional ceremony within the dealership before driving it, and squeezing a lemon beneath the car's tire was part of the procedure.

However, she unintentionally hit the accelerator too much, causing the car to fly out of the first floor of the showroom. Ms. Pawar had to squeeze the lemon under the car's tire while driving slowly and gently. However, she accidentally hit the accelerator. The car broke the glass, shot out of the store, and crashed onto the street while Ms. Pawar and a showroom employee named Vikas were seated inside.

The overturned car can be seen on the road beneath the store in a video showing the aftermath of the collision. The wounded were sent to the neighboring Malik Hospital as soon as the airbags deployed. According to reports, after the first aid, the two were released.

"The medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar on Monday at approximately 6:08 p.m. Maani and her husband Pradeep bought a Thar Rox automobile from a Mahindra showroom in Nirman Vihar, according to the results of an investigation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania. He claimed that no one had been hurt and that no one had complained.

Netizens React:

Ever since the video went viral, users have flooded the comment section with lots of peculiar comments.

A user commented, “ Passed the Thar community entrance test”. Another said, “Earlier, only a few people knew; now everyone knows about her newly bought car”.

Another stated" Lemon was at fault behind this", while another said “Typical Thar driver, she will fit right in”, with laughing emoticons.