Deepika Padukone Shares A Glimpse Of Daughter Dua's First Birthday Ft. Handmade Chocolate Cake, Check Out Adorable Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua turned a year old on September 8. The actress celebrated the day by baking a homemade chocolate cake for the toddler. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the cake along with the caption, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!” Fans and followers of the actress congratulated the couple and sent best wishes to Deepika on the day.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8 last year. The couple has, since then, guarded their daughter and not allowed her photos to leak in public. The actors have not revealed the face of their baby on social media as well. Following the birth of their daughter, they hosted an intimate party for the paparazzi where they debuted her face, but instructed the camera personnel not to share her photos in public.



Deepika Padukone announced her first pregnancy in February 2024. The Piku actress was admitted to the H.N. Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration - September 7. The actress gave birth on September 8. In a joint post, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced the arrival of their daughter in a joint Instagram post that read, “Welcome Baby Girl 08/09/2024." They shared the post without a caption.

From co-stars to parenthood: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's dreamy love story

Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film Ram Leela in 2013. The couple dated for several years in secret, alternating between Bangalore and Mumbai. In an appearance on a talk show, the couple revealed that they had been engaged since 2015. They tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. In September 2024, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time. On Diwali 2024, Deepika Padukone announced the name of her daughter, Dua.