Leopard Inside School! CCTV Captures Big Cat Entering Classroom in Ghaziabad | WATCH

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a leopard entered Green Field School in Ghaziabad, prompting an urgent response from police and forest officials.

The CCTV footage shows the leopard walking through the school premises and moving toward one of the classrooms.

Students Sent Back Home, Exam Postponed

Local residents immediately alerted the police after spotting the wild animal, and the forest department was also informed.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the school armed with sticks and helmets as a precautionary measure. A search operation by the forest department team is currently underway to trace the leopard and secure the campus.

Following the incident, children were sent back home, exams scheduled for the day were postponed, and security has been heightened in and around the area as the search operation continues.

CCTV Footage Under Examination

Officials are examining the CCTV footage to determine the direction from which the leopard entered the school premises and also trying to establish how the animal managed to gain access to the campus. Further details are awaited.