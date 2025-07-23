'Live like animals in pig house': French Woman's Outrage On Gurgaon's Sanitation Hits A Chord

The residents of Gurgaon are raged due to the city's sewage with filled streets, granulated pavements, growing waste heaps, and citizens disinterest.

A French immigrant named Mathilde R who is a longtime foreigner living in Gurgaon made a tweet on Gurgaon's sanitation crisis.

According to her she said, Gurgaon is "a pig house," where people are "doomed to live like animals.

She called for the breakdown of urban government in one of India's most ambitious cities Gurgaon, in an honest article that has since gone viral.

Mathilde posted, "What could have been a modern, peaceful city has become a massive landfill," Many of my friends who live abroad are either permanently leaving India or returning to Delhi. Being overseas is a relief.

Her post coexists with an increasing outcry over the city's lack of sanitation workers, which has resulted in open drains overflowing and trash piled up on roadways.

Residents in both well-to-do neighborhoods and crowded urban towns report that things are becoming worse every day.

Mathilde questioned the honesty of local authorities while expressing sympathy for people who are unable to leave.

The city's inability to manage basic garbage is driving residents to the edge , she added, "We wonder if our taxes are building someone else's castle instead of providing us with a decent life."

"Do we truly believe that visitors will want to come here despite having to cross hazardous roads and trek through filth? Gurgaon has turned into a terrible adventure park.

You risk dying on the road while attempting to escape your streets, getting shocked on your way home from work, or having to walk through sewage and human waste if you dare to leave your house," she continued.

Mathilde wrote, "Leaving your house is like going into a sewage park." "You can't expect tourists to walk through chaos and filth if this is the city's future."

Peek a look on how Netizens reacted to her post :

Many people agreed with Mathilde, and the message has sparked a flood of online emotions. “DC Gurugram and Officials are least bothered. Don't know where money is going? Everywhere jaam, no traffic mgmt, police taking bribes at traffic junctions and from fruits/ vegetables vendors, allowing them on roads, no waste management, littering all over , stinking localities and waterlogging”, a user said.

“Governments, Politicians, Bureaucrats and corrupt contractors have failed the city. No one seems to care, they come make tall promises and disappear. NO ACCOUNTABILITY”, another user said.

Due to inadequate maintenance, residents have also reported frequent occurrences of waterlogging, plugged drains, and dangerous walking conditions.