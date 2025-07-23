Delhi Weather: Red Alert Issued Amid Heavy Showers, Waterlogging in NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Mumbai

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill in several parts of the city and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for northeast and southeast Delhi. The city witnessed intense showers for the second consecutive day, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Key areas like South Delhi, ITO, and the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road experienced severe gridlocks. While the Indira Gandhi International Airport was also affected by rain, no flight disruptions were reported.

The IMD has warned of flooding in low-lying areas, closure of underpasses, and possible damage to temporary structures due to the persistent rainfall. The situation is further complicated by the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana discharging over 50,000 cusecs of water, which may raise the Yamuna water level in Delhi.

So far, Delhi has recorded 136.3 mm of rainfall in July, against the monthly average of 209.7 mm, and more rain is expected in the coming days.

IMD Forecast: Rain Likely to Continue Across Delhi This Week

According to the IMD, Delhi will continue to experience a generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely on July 22 and 23, followed by light rainfall later this week. Gusty winds between 30–40 km/h are also expected across the region.

Orange Alert in Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai remained under pressure from non-stop rainfall, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for very heavy rain on July 23. The alert covers Mumbai Suburban, along with other districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Buldhana, Akola, and Sindhudurg.

The city may receive over 150 mm of rainfall in the next 24 to 36 hours, raising concerns about waterlogging and traffic delays. A yellow alert is also in place, warning of gusty winds and continued rain across the city and nearby areas.

A landslide incident caused by heavy rain recently went viral on social media, showing several hillside homes collapsing within seconds. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Nearby homes were evacuated as a safety measure.

Heavy Rain Warning for Telangana, Goa and Other Northeast States

The IMD has issued orange alerts for very heavy rainfall in several regions across India on July 23, including:

Telangana: Adilabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Kothagudem

Goa: North and South districts

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Pulwama, Kupwara, Rajouri, Kathua

Northeast India: East & West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Telangana through the week.