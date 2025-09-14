Charlie Kirk's Shooting Suspect 'Deeply Indoctrinated With Leftist Ideology,' Says Utah Governor

Salt Lake City: Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) revealed that Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this week, had left-leaning political views.

"It's very clear to us and to the investigators that this was a person who was deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology," Cox told The Wall Street Journal in remarks cited by The Hill on Saturday.

Utah Gov Confirms Suspect's Tyler Relationship With Trans Roommate

The Utah Gov also disclosed that the assassination suspect is not cooperating with investigators, and confirmed that the alleged shooter's live-in boyfriend is transgender. However, he also shared that Robinson’s romantic partner, as well as his family, are all cooperating with the FBI investigation into Kirk’s killing.

Lance Twiggs was Tyler Robinson’s transgender roommate

“The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox said. “This partner has been incredibly cooperative [and] had no idea that this was happening. And, he’s working with investigators right now.”

Earlier at a press conference on Friday, Cox said that Robinson's family member had informed investigators that he "had become more political in recent years." The family member also mentioned that Robinson recently brought up Kirk's scheduled speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"They talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had," Cox said Friday morning, as reported by The Hill. "The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate."

Alongside the testimony, investigators also gathered evidence about Robinson. He is registered as an unaffiliated voter in Utah, according to election records. Authorities had recovered the alleged weapon, a Mauser 98 .30-06 calibre rifle with a scope attached. Additional clues were uncovered from unfired casings found by investigators.

Governor Cox noted that one read, "Hey fascist!" while another carried lyrics from the Italian folk song "Bella Ciao." A third casing was inscribed with, "If you read this, you are gay, lmao."

The investigation advanced further after Robinson's family member reached out to a family friend on Thursday evening. That friend then contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office, reporting that Robinson had "confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident," The Hill reported. According to the Utah Board of Higher Education, he is a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College.

His arrest and the swift investigative progress drew national attention, with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday expressing his gratitude to Utah Governor Spencer Cox and FBI Director Kash Patel for the breakthrough on the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk. Vance emphasised that the arrest showed major progress in the case.

In a post on X, he said, "I am grateful to Governor Spencer Cox, Utah law enforcement, Kash Patel, and the FBI for giving this case the time, resources, and hard work it deserved. This is a big breakthrough, and everyone who helped--from the law enforcement professionals to the people giving tips--deserves our credit and gratitude."