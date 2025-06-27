Louis Vuitton Turns the Autorickshaw into a Luxury Statement in India-Inspired Collection

Louis Vuitton’s men’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection has taken the fashion world by storm and this time, it’s India that’s in the spotlight. The runway was widely hailed as a love letter to Indian culture, with its designs deeply inspired by traditional artistry, motifs, and everyday symbols that form the heart of the subcontinent.

Following Prada’s much-talked-about Kolhapuri-inspired sandals earlier this year, Louis Vuitton became the next luxury house to turn its gaze eastward.

But what truly stole the show was a bag like no other the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram reimagined in the shape of an autorickshaw, the three-wheeled public transport vehicle used daily by lakhs across India.

The quirky silhouette isn’t entirely new for the brand, which has previously launched bags shaped like planes, dolphins, and even lobsters. Still, the rickshaw bag stood out not only for its playful homage to Indian street life but also for the sharp contrast it presented between high fashion and everyday utility.

The autorickshaw bag is expected to come with a luxury price tag, perhaps eye-watering for some, but as with most designer goods, its value lies as much in concept as in craft. The absurdity is the point, and the rickshaw has now been immortalized in leather and logo.

A Runway Steeped in Indian Influence

The show didn’t stop there. Louis Vuitton’s runway was more than just the autorickshaw bag. The collection was rich in elements that echoed India’s royal and artisanal heritage. There were bags bearing elephant motifs, gemstone-studded trunks, and accessories encrusted with jewels, a clear nod to the opulence once associated with Indian royalty. The embellished trunks evoked images of royal processions, while the gem-encrusted finishes brought to life the grandeur of palace treasures. Nature-themed motifs such as elephants, leopards, and palm trees, long found in Indian textiles and local fashion markets, made their way into Louis Vuitton’s high-concept designs.

Adding to the cross-cultural dialogue, Louis Vuitton also introduced tong-style sandals that seemed to mirror Indian flip-flops or chappals, perhaps a quiet nod to Prada’s earlier move with Kolhapuri-style footwear. The reference was subtle, yet unmistakable, highlighting how Indian street style continues to filter into global luxury narratives.