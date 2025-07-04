'Love And Trust In Every Nudge': Viral Video Of Elephants Making Shelter For Caretaker During Rain Is Adorable And Emotional | Watch

Viral Video: Elephants are the warmest and friendliest creatures in the world. The new viral video shared by a woman where elephants make a shelter for her during the rain has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by Lek Chailert, the founder of Thailand’s Save Elephant Foundation.

Elephants make shelter for the caretaker during rain

In the video, an influencer who goes by the name Chailert on Instagram was seen standing between the elephants as rain was pouring down.

The group of elephants took shelter under a mushroom-shared arbour so that they could stay dry.

In the heartwarming moment, the elephant, named Faa Mai, was seen concerned for Chailert’s safety. Therefore, in order to protect her, the herd of elephants reached out to Chailert and surrounded her, creating a safe environment.

While sharing the moment on Instagram, Chailert said, "It was raining heavily, and we huddled under the mushroom arbour to take shelter. As we waited for the rain to pass, I began singing the ‘Falling Rain’ song to the elephants. One by one, more elephants gathered, drawn by the sound and seeking shelter from the downpour."

Viral video of adorable elephants making shelter for the caretaker during rain | Watch

"Faa Mai, ever attentive, was worried I might be pushed by the other elephants. She gently used her trunk to check on me, making sure I was safe and okay. When the rain stopped, she quickly pulled me away from the crowd, guiding me out with care. Faa Mai is an elephant with a gentle heart and thoughtful spirit—always delicate, always cautious. She truly is the best guardian anyone could ask for," Charlie said.

The heartwarming video has gone viral all over social media, which has gained people's engagement.

Netizen React

One user wrote, “This is not just adorable, it’s emotional. You can see the love and trust in every nudge,”

Another commented, “You can’t fake that kind of connection. It’s real and it’s beautiful.”

One user said, “Elephants are truly amazing creatures. The way they bond with humans is just so touching,” a third wrote.

A user commented, “This is what ethical animal care looks like—play, trust, and mutual respect.”

A particularly moved user remarked, “This made my day. The joy in that elephant’s play is infectious.”