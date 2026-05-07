Where Did Lucknow's Galouti Kebab, Avadhi Biryani & Other Nawabi Cuisines Go? UP Govt's All-Veg 'One District One Dish' List Raises Eyebrows

Lucknow: Will Uttar Pradesh no longer be recognised for the famous galouti kebab and avadhi biryani of Lucknow? The signature Nawabi cuisines for which the land of Uttar Pradesh is famous for is not part of the list of government-recognised iconic dishes. In fact, the list does not include a single non-vegetarian dish.

The newly-approved 'One District One Dish (Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan)' scheme of the Yogi Adityanath-led government aims to give global recognition to district-wise traditional culinary delights through modern branding and improved packaging. However, the all-veg food list has drawn massive criticism from a large group of public.

The dishes listed under Lucknow are malai makkhan, chaat, rewari and mango-based products.

While dal dishes feature under Moradabad, the famous Moradabadi biryani is not present in the list.

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The list drew sharp reaction from the public, with one saying, “Lucknow’s rewari? Did some intern use AI to hallucinate this list? Where’s the kebab lol." Another netizen shared a wailing emoji and lamented, “Where is my Moradabadi biryani?"

Netizen criticises the all-vegetarian ‘One District One Dish’ list

Another said, “You have to be pretty retarded to associate Lucknow with "mango based products" and not kebabs."

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A netizen questioned if it was fair to not include those dishes that originated during foreigner's rule. They wrote on X, “Oh, non-veg dishes originated during foreign ruler occupied India. Then it's not Indian anymore? Dishes made and eaten by Indians throughout the decades are just gone? Like "we don't talk about that"."