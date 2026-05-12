'Love is life but lover is not wife': Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Savage Vijay-Trisha Poster Goes Viral

Viral: Somewhere between Bengaluru traffic, celebrity gossip and political history, one autorickshaw managed to steal the entire internet’s attention. A photo of a Bengaluru auto started going viral on X after people noticed a massive poster of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan pasted on the back, but it was the line written below that truly sent social media into meltdown, “Love is life but lover is not wife.”

That was it. One savage sentence. One auto. And suddenly the internet had found its new relationship guru.

The post quickly picked up more than 6,700 likes, with users calling it the most honest thing they had read all week. In a city where people spend half their lives stuck at traffic signals, Bengaluru’s autos once again proved they are capable of delivering life lessons nobody asked for, but everyone relates to.

The Timing Made It Even Wilder

What made the post burst even more was when it surfaced. At the same time, all eyes were already on Vijay, who had just completed one of the biggest transitions in Tamil cinema and politics. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, won the majority, and plans for his swearing-in event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium were underway.

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Social media was already obsessively following every development involving the new Tamil Nadu chief minister. Then, unexpectedly, this Bengaluru vehicle entered the conversation, casually citing the most talked-about personal angle associated to Vijay in months.

‘Only in Bangalore..’: Internet Could Not Stop Reacting

People on X flooded the post with reactions, jokes and emotional damage. One user wrote, “Auto bhaiyya just burnt half of TN with just a poster”

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Another said, “Only in Bangalore,, an auto casually serve you the hardest life truth while stuck in traffic”

A third user commented, “There is no better source of worldly wisdom than Benglauru's rickshaws” One person joked, “Love is temporary, EMI is permanent.”

One penned wrote, “My advice to all girls... be a lover not wife.” One comment read, “Auto Anna on one side and we all on X on the other side”

A comment read, “Technically he is true” One person claimed, “The auto driver has written it correctly, he has written Vijay's heart's feelings”

Another added, “Autos and Trucks always come up with these savage lines and spit truth”

Then Trisha Arrived At The Oath Ceremony

As if the internet wasn't already involved, Trisha Krishnan later appeared at the swearing-in ceremony and quickly became one of the most photographed faces of the occasion. She arrived in a beautiful ice-blue silk saree with golden embroidery and traditional woven designs, combined with a cream-colored blouse with gold threadwork. Her diamond and ruby jewellery simply drew more attention.

Meanwhile, many social media users noted that Vijay's wife and children were not present at the event, escalating online debate and speculation. For weeks, the internet has already speculated about Trisha Krishnan's relationship with Vijay. Her appearance during the event just fueled the discussion.

One Auto, One Line, Endless Drama

In a week filled with political headlines, celebrity buzz, and viral moments, it was a nameless Bengaluru autorickshaw that best captured the internet's mood. No one knows who the driver is.