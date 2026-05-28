Love, Sacrifice, Betrayal: Bihar Man Sells Ancestral Land For Wife's BPSC Dream, She Dumps Him After Securing Govt Job

Hajipur: A heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice and betrayal has emerged from Hajipur, Bihar, where a man sold his ancestral land for his wife's aspiration to become a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)- appointed teacher. He struggled to support her through her educational journey, however, after securing a government job, the wife allegedly left him, reportedly developing a relationship with another man.

Notably, the couple had been married for 13 years and are parents to a 10-year-old child.

Husband's Sacrifice

Aman Kumar married Gunjan Kumari in 2013. Notably, Gunjan was only 12th pass during the time of their marriage, and had dreams of becoming a teacher.

Despite struggling on the financial front, Aman Kumar is said to have done everything to support his wife's dream. He worked as a labourer and also sold one-and-a-half katha of his ancestral land.

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He financed her education as she completed her graduation, her B.Ed and prepared for the BPSC teacher recruitment exam. She finally cracked the exam and got appointed as a teacher at a school in Bihar’s Bidupur block.

Wife's Betrayal

Aman Kumar alleged that during Gunjan's training programme, she got close to her college friend Prem Prakash, who had also been recruited as a teacher. Kumar claimed that Gunjan started living separately and also lied about going on a Darjeeling trip with fellow teachers.

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The husband alleged that when he went to rented Gunjan's house, he found her and Prem Prakash in a compromising situation.

‘Success Weakens Relationships’

The husband's version of the story has triggered an outrage on social media, with a netizen saying, “These days, girls are getting married to boys or falling in love with them only after considering their own future. As soon as they find someone better than you, they'll leave you.”