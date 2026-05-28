'Bina AC Ke Nahi Reh Sakte Gaadi Mein?': Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma Faces Backlash For Scolding Cop Amid 46°C Heat | VIDEO

Sikar: Sanjay Sharma, who is Rajasthan's Minister of State of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (Independent Charge), is facing massive backlash on social media for scolding a police officer for allegedly sitting inside a government car with the air-conditioner running during VIP duty in Sikar district. Public outrage erupted since the incident took place amid severe heatwave, with the temperature reaching 46°C in the state.

A video of the BJP leader scolding the cop is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Sharma is seen questioning the policeman, "Kitne bade aadmi ho aap? Bina AC ke nahi reh sakte gaadi mein? (You can't stay without AC in car?)"

The minister also appeared to object to the fuel being wasted, following which the constable seemed to apologise, saying, “Aainda se nahi hoga (It will not happen again.)”

To this, Sanjay Sharma exclaimed, “Nahi, Kya aainda se nahi hoga yaar. Aap baithe ho afsar ke tarah gaadi me AC chala kar ke! (How are you saying it will not happen again! You were siting in car like an officer with the AC on.)”

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The video, however, triggered criticism on social media, with several users questioning the minister’s tone and the timing of the reprimand. Many pointed out that Rajasthan has been reeling under intense heat, making it difficult for those on outdoor duty, especially police personnel deployed for long hours.

A netizen said, “BJP leader Sanjay Sharma was seen scolding a constable for keeping the AC of his car on at 46°C. Ironically, the guy himself moves around in a full VIP convoy.”

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Some also pointed out that there are allegedly six ACs installed in Sanjay Sharma's office.

Others defended the minister, saying government vehicles should not be kept running unnecessarily and that officials must avoid wastage of public resources.