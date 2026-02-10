Republic World
Updated 10 February 2026 at 19:55 IST

Love Triangle Drama: Wife Catches Man Shopping With Girlfriend At UP Mall During Valentine's Week | VIRAL VIDEO

High drama unfolded at a shopping mall in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, as a wife caught his husband on a shopping spree with his girlfriend during the ongoing Valentine's Week. A video of the incident, that took place at Citycart Shopping Mall, is going viral on social media.

Nidhi Sinha
Sonbhadra: High drama unfolded at a shopping mall in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, as a wife caught his husband on a shopping spree with his girlfriend during the ongoing Valentine's Week. A video of the incident, that took place at Citycart Shopping Mall, is going viral on social media.

The video showed the wife visibly agitated after catching her husband red-handed with his girlfriend at a crowded shopping mall. Shouting profanities, the wife engaged in a fierce battle with his husband's lover.

WATCH

Published On: 10 February 2026 at 19:55 IST