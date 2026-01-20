Luxury Car, Deadly Stunt: Man Drives Car With Child on Roof, Held After Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a man driving a luxury sports car with a small child lying on its roof has sparked widespread outrage online. The incident took place in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida and was allegedly carried out to create viral social media content.

Child Lying on Moving Car Roof

In the now-viral clip, the child can be seen lying on top of the car as it moves through the road and enters a posh gated society. Another man was seen running behind the vehicle. Moments later, the child gets down from the car and appears to be cheering, a visual that has alarmed viewers due to the extreme risk involved.

According to the police, the video was recorded around six months ago but was uploaded on social media on January 12. Soon after it began circulating online, police took cognisance of the matter and initiated action.

Watch the Video Here:

Accused Arrested, Vehicle Seized

The driver has been identified as Ankit Pal, a resident of 12th Avenue, Gaur City-2. Following the viral spread of the video, the police arrested the accused and seized the vehicle used in the dangerous stunt.

Advertisement

Officials confirmed that this stunt has been pulled purely for social media content, as the child was made to sit on the roof before driving the car.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over reckless behaviour in the name of social media fame, especially when it puts the life of a child at risk. Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against such acts that endanger lives and violate traffic and safety laws.