Luxury To The Grave! Rs 1.5 Crore Mercedes-Benz Car Buried Next To Man's Tombstone At Funeral | WATCH

Liaoning: A rich man's funeral rites is going viral on social media after videos showed his family burying a luxury Mercedes-Benz car next to his tombstone at a village in northeastern China. The man was in his 70s when he passed away.

The car, worth over Rs 1.5 core, was buried in the grave as a funeral offering in Liaoyang, Liaoning province. The deceased was a collector of luxury cars, South China Morning Post reported, adding that his children thought that burying a luxury car at his funeral would ensure his soul's peaceful passage to the other side.

8888 Number Plate

Luxury car with 8888 number plate buried at man's funeral

Notably, the car buried at the funeral had the number plate ‘8888’. The number is a symbol of wealth, abundance and luck. A red cloth was also draped around the car.

Videos from the wealthy man's funeral which are doing rounds on social media showed a large number of people gathered at the funeral site as an excavator lifted the luxury car and gently lowering it into a dug up ground near the deceased's tombstone.

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Man covering car with soil at the funeral

A man was seen putting soil over the car with the help of a shovel.

Family Reprimanded

The unusual activity raised several concerns, including that of contaminating soil and groundwater and disrupting the ecological balance of the land.

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According to local media, an investigation was held into the matter, following which the family was forced to issue a public apology for illegally burying the car.

It is reported that the family may also be fined and may be asked to cover the costs of ecological restoration.

‘This Is Ridiculous'

Netizens criticised the family for burying the car, with one saying, “Showing love to your family while they are alive is far more meaningful than this symbolic gesture.” Another said, "This is ridiculous. They only care about the afterlife but ignore the pollution they cause in the world of the living.”