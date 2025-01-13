Maha Kumbh 2025: YouTuber Assaulted by Baba With Tongs in Viral Clip

Prayagraj: The Mahakumbh has once again commenced at the Sangam in Prayagraj after 12 years, attracting millions of devotees for the Paush Purnima bathing ritual.

However, amid the spiritual fervour, a video of Mahakal Giri Baba (Hatha Yogi) striking a YouTuber with tongs for asking trivial questions has gone viral.

The video shows the baba reacting aggressively to the YouTuber's questions, drawing significant attention on social media. However, Republic World does not claim the authenticity of the viral video.

This marks the beginning of a month-long religious event, with the UP government putting in place robust crowd-control measures. These include special camps, police stations, and personnel positioned in watchtowers.

Authorities estimate that up to 45 crore visitors will converge at the sacred ghats, making this a major logistical challenge.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, police and volunteers are working tirelessly to maintain order and ensure the safety of the devotees.