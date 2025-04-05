'Mahabharat' in Baghpat Market: Viral Video Shows Women Dragging Each Other by Hair

Baghpat (UP): A fresh fight from Baghpat district has gone viral on social media—this time not over chaat, but over a money-related dispute between two women in Baraut market.

The incident, which took place in full public view, quickly turned violent and is now being dubbed by internet users as the "Mahabharat of Baghpat."

The fierce scuffle occurred under the jurisdiction of the market police outpost, which falls under the Baraut police station.

According to reports, what started as a heated argument between two women soon escalated into a dramatic physical fight right in the middle of the bustling marketplace.

In the viral video, the women were seen pulling each other by the hair, shouting, and rolling on the ground as the crowd gathered. Attempts to stop the fight only made things worse, as two more women who tried to intervene got dragged into the chaos.

Viral Video Shows Women Dragging Each Other by Hair

Some people in the market tried to intervene and calm the situation, but many stood by recording the high-voltage drama on their phones, adding to the spectacle.

Police Responded, But Mahabharat Had Ended

Police officials said they reached the spot soon after receiving the information, but by the time they arrived, the fight had already ended.

“No official complaint has been filed by either party so far, but the matter is under investigation,” police said in a statement.

The reason behind the fight appeared to be a money dispute, though details about the amount or the exact nature of the disagreement remained unclear at the time of reporting.

The video has gained massive traction on social media platforms, with netizens drawing parallels to the 2021 "Battle of Baghpat", where two groups of men fought over chaat.

That incident, too, had gone viral and was the subject of endless memes and online chatter.

Many users commented on the intensity of the fight, while others questioned the lack of immediate intervention by the crowd.