Updated 6 December 2025 at 14:08 IST
Virtual Guest: Singapore Envoy Attends Staff's Wedding On Video Call As IndiGo Cancels His Flight
Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, attended his staff's wedding on video call from airport after IndiGo cancelled his Deoghar-bound flight. He said, "Distance may divide us…but Spirit will unite us."
New Delhi: Mass cancellations of IndiGo flights across several cities in India have left thousands of passengers in a limbo. Not only Indians, but foreigners are also bearing the brunt of the upheaval in the aviation sector. Among the affected passengers was Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, who had to attend a wedding on video call after his flight was cancelled.
The Singaporean envoy was scheduled to travel on an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Deoghar to attend the wedding of one of his staff members. However, his flight got cancelled on Friday morning.
‘Lost For Words'
Wong took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his ordeal, saying, “I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by IndiGo. My flight to Deoghar has been cancelled."
Apologising to his staff for missing the wedding, Wong said, “My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his shaadi…Loss for words.”
He also shared IndiGo's message that informed him about the cancellation of his flight. The message read, “We sincerely regret to inform you that your IndiGo PNR for upcoming flight has been cancelled due to recent disruptions.
A full refund will be processed to your original mode of payment within three to five days. We truly apologise for the impact this has on your travel plans and request your patience as our teams work to support all affected customers."
‘Spirit Will Unite Us'
Wong did not let the aviation crisis fully hamper his plan to attend the wedding and took the help of technology to stand with his staff on his big day. He attended the wedding on video call and said, “Distance may divide us…but Spirit #shaadi will unite us. Beta, congratulations and may your marriage be a happy and blessed one."
He also shared pictures from the wedding, including one of himself congratulating the groom on video call from the airport.
‘Boss Ho To Aisa'
Wong's heartfelt post on X won the hearts of social media users.
Reacting to his post, an X user said, “Wong ji silently winning hearts like a true diplomat." Another said, “Sir !! You are great.!! BOSS HO TO AISA , VERNA NA HO. (BOSS SHOULD BE LIKE THIS OTHERWISE YOU DONT NEED A BOSS). Particularly very impressed by your use of word BETA for your junior colleague."
A netizen said, “We as Indians are very sorry to cause you the inconvenience." Another X user said, “This is such a heart-warming gesture. Thank you, sir. U are our family now."
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 14:02 IST