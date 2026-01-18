'Main India Se Hoon': Man’s Act of Kindness At Japan Metro Wins Hearts, Video Goes Viral

Tokyo: An Indian man's raw and emotional act of helping an injured elderly Japanese commuter has become a global symbol of "Sanskar" (values) and national pride, proving that compassion speaks louder than any language.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, the Indian man in Japan has touched the hearts of people worldwide.

The story began when Rohan Rana and his friend were rushing through a busy metro station to catch their train.

They noticed an elderly Japanese man lying on the ground. He had suffered a nasty fall and was bleeding.

Despite the crowd, nobody was helping the man, and everyone just kept walking past him.

Without a second thought, Rohan and his friend stopped to help him. "We didn't think about the train or the time," Rohan recalled in a video.

He helped the man sit up and assessed the injuries. Noticing the bleeding, he provided him with first aid.

"Phir maine bandage lagaya" (Then I applied the bandage), he said, his voice thick with emotion.

The elderly man, though shaken and holding a heavy suitcase, was visibly moved by the gesture.

Once the elderly commuter was stable, he reached for his wallet to offer Rohan money as a token of his deep gratitude.

For Rohan, the gesture was uncomfortable. He immediately and firmly refused.

"Uncle was giving me money, but I didn't take it. It didn't feel right to even look at the money," Rohan explained.

Surprised by the refusal, the man asked where he was from. Rohan’s response has since become the highlight of the viral story: "Maine kaha, main India se hoon" (I said, I am from India).

"Bhai, main India se hoon bolke itna garv feel ho raha tha," Rohan said, his voice cracking.

It wasn't just about helping a stranger; it was about representing the soul of a nation that teaches "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The guest is God) and selfless service.

Netizens React

Seeing an Indian youth bring his own cultural values of selfless service to the heart of Tokyo has filled social media users with immense pride.

The story has triggered thousands of comments across Instagram, X, and Reddit.

A user said, “We need more Indians like you, brother. You made us all proud!”

Another stated, “Thank You, Brother, Keep Doing Good Deeds. Your video made my day.”

“This is not sanskaar bro, this is called being human.. baki hamare sanskaar to iske beyond hai,” said a third user.

A fourth user said, “I am feeling proud that we have INDIANS as you thank you, brother.”

“Great deed, we need more people like you abroad,” said the fifth user.