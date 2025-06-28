‘Main to jaa rahi hoon’: When a Leave Email Feels Like a Resignation Letter, Sparks Laughter Across LinkedIn

A copywriter’s playful leave email saying ‘Main to jaa rahi hoon’ went viral, reminding LinkedIn why a healthy, fun work culture truly matters. | Image: Linkedln

New Delhi: “We’ve all had that moment when an email subject line gives you a mini heart attack at work.” In a world of stiff office emails and corporate signatures, one woman’s fun leave request has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The post, shared by Somya Garg, CEO and founder of Talk & Target, shows how a simple request for time off became the internet’s favourite coffee break story.

The email, sent by Kritika Singh, a Senior Copywriter, came with the subject line, “Main to jaa rahi hoon” (a casual Hindi phrase meaning “I’m leaving”). For a split second, Somya thought she was reading a farewell message. Turns out, Kritika just wanted a day off to head to the mountains.

“Heart skipped a beat. Turns out, she just wanted a day off to head to the mountains. Signed off the email with ‘Thanks cutiees. Bye.’ In a world of stiff professional emails, this one made my week,” Somya captioned her post.

The LinkedIn post, shared on June 25, 2025, has since garnered over 90 comments and 7 reposts, striking a chord with professionals craving a slice of humour in their inbox.

Netizens Found It “Iconic” and Hilariously Relatable

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with many calling it a “refreshing” reminder to not take work emails too seriously.

A user quipped with sarcasm, “One colleague emails another colleague about her day off and now it's a LinkedIn Post.” Another added, “If Geet from Jab We Met was a corporate employee in 2025.”

In mid of all the comments, the highlight was Kritika singh herself thanking her Somya Garg for creating a good culture and space in the office.

Meanwhile, one commented, “From ‘notice period’ vibes to ‘just need a mountain break’ in 2 seconds flat. Glad it was just a mini escape! Love when coworkers bring personality to the inbox.”

One of the comments read “Classical example of how one simple email can be a lead generation machine with zero ad spends..”.

Others shared similar moments of light-hearted exchanges, emphasising how such messages add human connection and warmth to otherwise grey workdays. Because sometimes, all you need is a mountain break and a reminder that work-life balance isn’t just a corporate policy, it’s a vibe.

A Reminder That Healthy Work Culture Isn’t Just a Buzzword

Kritika’s playful email is more than just a funny moment; it’s a reminder of why a healthy work environment matters. When employees feel comfortable enough to add their personality, humour, and honesty even in a leave request, it reflects trust between teams and leadership.