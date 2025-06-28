Watch: Chimpanzees Hugs Man to Thank Him for Bananas in Heartwarming Viral Video

New Delhi: In a world craving warmth, sometimes a hug says it all. A video that will restore your faith in kindness is winning hearts online, capturing the moment a man feeds bananas to a group of chimpanzees in a water-filled area, likely a sanctuary or natural habitat. The footage shows the chimpanzees, including a dominant one, responding with surprising affection, creating a rare scene that beautifully highlights the bond between humans and our closest living relatives.

In the viral clip, the chimpanzees can be seen hugging the man not once, but three times in a row, as if to express their gratitude in the purest way possible. After collecting all the bananas from him, one chimp even offers a gentle handshake, leaving viewers smiling at this quiet moment of connection.

Netizens Can’t Stop Smiling

The video has touched many online, with netizens flooding the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, “So beautiful, couldn’t be me like I’d piss myself but that’s so beautiful.” Another commented, “Animals know good souls.”

Someone shared, “Though I needed bananas, I probably just needed a hug,” while another reflected, “We’re all one, we’re all connected.”

We’re More Alike Than We Think