'Majnu Bhai Of Bihar': 'Artist' Trolled As Pencil Sketch Of CM Samrat Choudhary Goes Viral

Patna: A pencil sketch of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is going viral on social media, sparking a wave of hilarious memes and comparisons to fictional, painting-obsessed mobster Majnu Bhai from Bollywood movie Welcome.

The viral sensation began after a local builder and contractor, Sanjeev Shrivastav of Pallavi Raj Construction, presented the framed pencil sketch to the Chief Minister of Bihar during a meeting in Patna. While the gesture was intended to be an honorable tribute, social media users were quick to spot that the artwork bore very little resemblance to the CM.

Sanjeev Shrivastav had shared a picture of him presenting the sketch to Choudhary. However, as netizens ruthlessly targeted the sketch, he took down the image. The discrepancy between the politician's actual face and the one on the canvas sent netizens into a frenzy of inside jokes.

“Part time builder, full time artist,” a man commented.

